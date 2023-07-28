Housing Wire: Homelessness is not an unsolvable problem

Housing Wire, July 26, 2023, Homelessness is not an unsolvable problem
While many people think mental health issues are a main driver of homelessness, Marisa Calderon, chief of community finance and mobility at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and executive director at the NCRC Community Development Fund, said in an interview with HousingWire that homelessness is increasingly linked to housing costs.
“There are many working people and families who are homeless,” Calderon said. ”The reason someone is unhoused should not be because housing is unaffordable. Entire countries like Finland have figured out a way to solve for homelessness, or having a housing-first approach. In our communities, we need multiple stakeholder engagement: unhoused populations are part of the housing ecosystem that we need to solve for.”