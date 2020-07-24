Housing Wire: It’s getting harder to get an “Outstanding” rating on CRA performance evaluation

Housing Wire, July 17, 2020: It’s getting harder to get an “Outstanding” rating on CRA performance evaluation
A 10-year study by QuestSoft revealed that since 2019, the percentage of “Outstanding” ratings on Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluations dropped across the board for large, intermediate and small institutions.
However, the decline was greatest for large institutions, which saw a 10.4% drop, compared to a 2.32% drop for intermediate institutions and a 4.44% drop for small institutions.