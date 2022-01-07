fbpx

Housing Wire: Mortgage industry cheers Sandra Thompson’s nomination

By / January 7, 2022 / In the News

Housing Wire, December 16, 2021, Mortgage industry cheers Sandra Thompson’s nomination

Industry stakeholders and affordable housing advocates welcomed news that the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s acting director, Sandra Thompson, was nominated for the permanent role.

Some had previously expressed frustration that there was not a permanent nominee for the FHFA, although there is recent precedent for an acting FHFA director serving over several years. Jesse Van Tol, President of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, told Politico in July that Thompson was a “safe, caretaker choice.”

