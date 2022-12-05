Housing Wire: Study reveals alarming inequality trend for Black, Native American borrowers

Housing Wire, November 29, 2022, Study reveals alarming inequality trend for Black, Native American borrowers

In July 2022, Movement Mortgage paid $75,000 to resolve allegations of racial discrimination against Black and Hispanic borrowers seeking mortgages in the Seattle-Tacoma area. Undercover testers from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition filed a complaint claiming that the South Carolina-based lender had significantly higher application withdrawals and lower approvals in majority-minority census tracts compared with majority White census tracts, which it said amounted to redlining.