Housing Wire: Housing industry welcomes President Joe Biden

Housing Wire, January 20, 2021, Housing industry welcomes President Joe Biden
In his inaugural address, Biden pledged his commitment to bringing all Americans together and to democracy.
Once the inauguration concluded, a slew of trade groups across the housing industry spoke of policies it hoped the new administration would adopt to boost homeownership.
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition expressed its support for these changes.
“Congratulations to President Joe Biden and to Kamala Harris, who today achieved many firsts as Vice President of the United States: Black, South Asian, woman and mom,” NCRC CEO Jesse Va Tol said. “Our political and cultural divisions are deep, but I’m hopeful for better national leadership and for a future that includes less racism, less hate, more love and more truth. President Biden’s executive actions today are the first steps toward a new version of America, centered not on who holds power but on values, laws and policies that ensure all Americans have a chance to live well and thrive.”