Housing Wire: Housing industry welcomes President Joe Biden

By / February 5, 2021 / In the News

Housing Wire, January 20, 2021, Housing industry welcomes President Joe Biden

In his inaugural address, Biden pledged his commitment to bringing all Americans together and to democracy.

Once the inauguration concluded, a slew of trade groups across the housing industry spoke of policies it hoped the new administration would adopt to boost homeownership.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition expressed its support for these changes.

“Congratulations to President Joe Biden and to Kamala Harris, who today achieved many firsts as Vice President of the United States: Black, South Asian, woman and mom,” NCRC CEO Jesse Va Tol said. “Our political and cultural divisions are deep, but I’m hopeful for better national leadership and for a future that includes less racism, less hate, more love and more truth. President Biden’s executive actions today are the first steps toward a new version of America, centered not on who holds power but on values, laws and policies that ensure all Americans have a chance to live well and thrive.”

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

