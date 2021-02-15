Housingwire: HUD withdraws appeal in fair housing case

Housingwire, February 10, 2021, HUD appeal in fair housing case
The Department of Justice on Tuesday withdrew HUD’s appeal of the case postponing the agency’s 2020 Disparate Impact Rule that would have made it harder to bring discrimination claims under the Fair Housing Act.
By withdrawing the appeal, the preliminary injunction under the case Massachusetts Fair Housing Center v. HUD will continue to delay implementation on the rule. According to DOJ court documents, HUD, along with HUD acting secretary Matt Ammon voluntarily moved to dismiss the appeal.
Jesse Van Tol, CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition expressed support for HUD’s withdrawal of the appeal.