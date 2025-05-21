News Break, May 6, 2025, How Income Inequality Is Redrawing the Map of American Neighborhoods
Gentrification can bring improvements like renovated housing, new businesses, and safer streets, but it can also result in the displacement of long-time lower-income residents who can no longer afford the area. According to a study by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), rapid increases in property values, rents, and taxes in gentrifying neighborhoods forced out more than 135,000 residents in 230 neighborhoods between 2000 and 2013.