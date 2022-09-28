How to support NCRC members in the path of Hurricane Ian

Our thoughts are with all those living in the path of Hurricane Ian, and with the 38 NCRC member organizations in Florida that continue to serve the communities most likely to be impacted by the storm. Other members in Puerto Rico are dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

Please consider donating to those NCRC member organizations. Your donation will help them support many people in urgent need in the coming days – and over the longer term, your support will help NCRC members ensure that the recovery and rebuilding of resilient communities honors the Just Economy values we all share.

We’ve compiled a list of those member organizations so you can donate to them directly.

If you or someone you know needs shelter, visit:: https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/shelters

Small business owners should monitor the FEMA website and SBA South Florida Office for direct assistance.

Housing counseling organizations impacted by Hurricane Ian should activate their Emergency Response Plan and notify their intermediary program and funded partners immediately. Additional guidance on planning for emergency response can be found here.