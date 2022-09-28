How to support NCRC members in the path of Hurricane Ian

Our thoughts are with all those living in the path of Hurricane Ian, and with the 38 NCRC member organizations in Florida that continue to serve the communities most likely to be impacted by the storm. Other members in Puerto Rico are dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.
Please consider donating to those NCRC member organizations. Your donation will help them support many people in urgent need in the coming days – and over the longer term, your support will help NCRC members ensure that the recovery and rebuilding of resilient communities honors the Just Economy values we all share.
We’ve compiled a list of those member organizations so you can donate to them directly.
|African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs
|Orlando, FL
|Best of the Bess Inc
|Miami Gardens, FL
|Black Business Investment Fund Florida, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|Catalyst Miami
|Miami, FL
|CDC of Tampa, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|City of Tampa
|Tampa, FL
|Community Legal Services of Mid Florida
|Orlando, FL
|Community Reinvestment Alliance of South Florida
|Miami, FL
|Community Solutions 360
|Sarasota, FL
|Consolidated Credit
|Sunrise, FL
|Debt Management Credit Counseling Corp
|Deerfield Beach, FL
|Embrace Families
|Orlando, FL
|Florida Housing Coalition, Inc.
|Tallahassee, FL
|Florida International University Metropolitan Center
|Miramar, FL
|Gen-Wealth Empowerment Center, Inc
|Tampa, FL
|Greater Ocala Community Development Corporations
|Ocala, FL
|Haitian American Community Development Corporation DBA Little Haiti CDC
|Miami, FL
|HBCU Community Development Action Coalition
|Miami, FL
|Hillsborough County Affordable Housing
|Tampa, FL
|Housing and Education Alliance, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|Metro North Community Development Corp.
|Jacksonville, FL
|Neighborhood Home Solutions
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Neighborhood Housing Services of South Florida
|Miami, FL
|New Urban Development
|Miami, FL
|Real Estate Education And Community Housing
|Palm Beach Gardens, FL
|Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation
|Sarasota, FL
|Solar and Energy Loan Fund of St. Lucie County Inc.
|Fort Pierce, FL
|Solita’s House Inc
|Tampa, FL
|South Florida Community Development Coalition Inc.
|Miami, FL
|St. Johns Housing Partnership
|St. Augustine, FL
|Tampa Housing Authority
|Tampa, FL
|Urban League of Broward County/Central County Community Development Corporation
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Urban League of Greater Miami
|Miami, FL
|We Help Communities To Develop Corp.
|Belle Glade, FL
|Center for Habitat Reconstruction
|Aguas Buenas PR
|Ponce Neighborhood Housing Services
|Ponce PR
|Solo Por Hoy, Inc.
|San Juan PR
If you or someone you know needs shelter, visit:: https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/shelters
Small business owners should monitor the FEMA website and SBA South Florida Office for direct assistance.
Housing counseling organizations impacted by Hurricane Ian should activate their Emergency Response Plan and notify their intermediary program and funded partners immediately. Additional guidance on planning for emergency response can be found here.