How to support NCRC members in the path of Hurricane Ian

September 28, 2022

Our thoughts are with all those living in the path of Hurricane Ian, and with the 38 NCRC member organizations in Florida that continue to serve the communities most likely to be impacted by the storm. Other members in Puerto Rico are dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

Please consider donating to those NCRC member organizations. Your donation will help them support many people in urgent need in the coming days – and over the longer term, your support will help NCRC members ensure that the recovery and rebuilding of resilient communities honors the Just Economy values we all share.  

We’ve compiled a list of those member organizations so you can donate to them directly.

African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs Orlando, FL
Best of the Bess Inc Miami Gardens, FL
Black Business Investment Fund Florida, Inc. Orlando, FL
Catalyst Miami Miami, FL
CDC of Tampa, Inc. Tampa, FL
City of Tampa Tampa, FL
Community Legal Services of Mid Florida Orlando, FL
Community Reinvestment Alliance of South Florida Miami, FL
Community Solutions 360 Sarasota, FL
Consolidated Credit Sunrise, FL
Debt Management Credit Counseling Corp Deerfield Beach, FL
Embrace Families Orlando, FL
Florida Housing Coalition, Inc. Tallahassee, FL
Florida International University Metropolitan Center Miramar, FL
Gen-Wealth Empowerment Center, Inc Tampa, FL
Greater Ocala Community Development Corporations Ocala, FL
Haitian American Community Development Corporation DBA Little Haiti CDC Miami, FL
HBCU Community Development Action Coalition Miami, FL
Hillsborough County Affordable Housing Tampa, FL
Housing and Education Alliance, Inc. Tampa, FL
Metro North Community Development Corp. Jacksonville, FL
Neighborhood Home Solutions St. Petersburg, FL
Neighborhood Housing Services of South Florida Miami, FL
New Urban Development Miami, FL
Real Estate Education And Community Housing Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation Sarasota, FL
Solar and Energy Loan Fund of St. Lucie County Inc. Fort Pierce, FL
Solita’s House Inc Tampa, FL
South Florida Community Development Coalition Inc. Miami, FL
St. Johns Housing Partnership St. Augustine, FL
Tampa Housing Authority Tampa, FL
Urban League of Broward County/Central County Community Development Corporation Fort Lauderdale, FL
Urban League of Greater Miami Miami, FL
We Help Communities To Develop Corp. Belle Glade, FL
Center for Habitat Reconstruction Aguas Buenas PR
Ponce Neighborhood Housing Services Ponce PR
Solo Por Hoy, Inc. San Juan PR

If you or someone you know needs shelter, visit:: https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/shelters

Small business owners should monitor the FEMA website and SBA South Florida Office for direct assistance.

Housing counseling organizations impacted by Hurricane Ian should activate their Emergency Response Plan and notify their intermediary program and funded partners immediately. Additional guidance on planning for emergency response can be found here.

