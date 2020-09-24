HR Drive: How a CEO Coalition Aims to Advance D&I- Internally and in Society

HR Drive, September 2,2020: How a CEO Coalition Aims to Advance D&I- Internally and in Society
At a time when disparities of the COVID-19 pandemic persist amid national calls for racial justice, a number of CEOs have joined a coalition, aiming to affect change from the top down.
The coalition, CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace, according to PwC, a multinational professional services firm. Involvement in CEO Action increased almost 65% last quarter, the firm told HR Dive in an email. PwC U.S. Chair and Senior Partner Tim Ryan played a pivotal role in the creation of the coalition four years ago.