HR Drive: How a CEO Coalition Aims to Advance D&I- Internally and in Society

By / September 24, 2020 / In the News

At a time when disparities of the COVID-19 pandemic persist amid national calls for racial justice, a number of CEOs have joined a coalition, aiming to affect change from the top down.

The coalition, CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace, according to PwC, a multinational professional services firm. Involvement in CEO Action increased almost 65% last quarter, the firm told HR Dive in an email. PwC U.S. Chair and Senior Partner Tim Ryan played a pivotal role in the creation of the coalition four years ago.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: