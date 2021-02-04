NJ Spotlight News: Self-made Black women: The new faces of small business in Newark

February 4, 2021

NJ Spotlight News, January 4, 2021, Self-made Black women: The new faces of small business in Newark

In 2019, photographer Tinnetta Bell and Carrie Stetler embarked on a year-long photojournalism project called Self Made, which documents nine women who own small businesses in Newark’s South and West Wards.

They wanted to localize a national trend. For more than a decade, Black women had been the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the nation, despite the obstacles they faced. From 2014 to 2019, firms owned by Black women grew at a rate of 50%, according to the American Express 2019 State of Women-Owned Business Report.

Americans love the image of small-business owners, even as they flock to big-box stores and shop online. Main Street’s mom and pop shops symbolize hard work, independence and community. But Black women are rarely presented as the face of small-business owners — despite their exponential demographic growth. That’s especially true if they’re located in struggling and often stigmatized communities like Newark’s South and West wards. Self Made was created to shine a light on them.

In a study by the nonprofit National Community Reinvestment Coalition, which sent sets of Black and White borrowers to 17 banks for PPP money, White subjects overwhelmingly received better treatment, including credit-line offers and encouragement to apply for the PPP program. Black women business owners fared the worst.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

