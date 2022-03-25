US Department of Housing and Urban Development: Biden-Harris Administration Unveils Action Plan of Wide-Ranging Set of Reforms to Advance Equity in Appraisals

US Department of Housing and Urban Development, March 23, 2022, Biden-Harris Administration Unveils Action Plan of Wide-Ranging Set of Reforms to Advance Equity in Appraisals
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today announced the delivery of the Interagency Task Force on Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE) Action Plan to President Biden.
The PAVE Action Plan is aimed squarely at dismantling racial bias in the home lending and appraisal process and promoting generational wealth creation through homeownership. This Action Plan, when enacted, represents the most wide-ranging set of reforms ever put forward to advance equity in the home appraisal process.
The PAVE Task Force, co-chaired by HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge and White House Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, is the first-of-its-kind interagency initiative to address racial bias in home appraisals and includes senior leaders from thirteen Cabinet and independent agencies and components of the Executive Office of the President.