HUD Secretary Fudge to Speak at 2021 Just Economy Conference

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge will be a featured speaker at the 2021 Just Economy Conference, which will be held online beginning May 3. Other confirmed speakers include U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell and Pulitzer-prize winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.
The Just Economy Conference, organized by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), is the national event for community, policy, government, business and foundation leaders working toward a just economy that not only promises but delivers to all Americans opportunities to build wealth and live well.
The conference will also feature dozens of panel discussions and lightning talks on how to make the nation more equitable and just than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, with local practitioners and national experts focused on banking, housing, healthcare, education, philanthropy, fintechs, small business, community development, journalism and other topics. The conference schedule also includes online networking opportunities to help attendees meet and exchange ideas.
“We’re honored Secretary Fudge will join our fantastic lineup of speakers to lead vital conversations around economic justice and the nation’s recovery and revival after the pandemic,” said NCRC CEO Jesse Van Tol. “HUD will play a key role in ensuring the nation’s investments and approaches are equitable and targeted to communities and individuals most in need, and in how the Biden Administration addresses daunting problems that plagued the nation before the pandemic, like the lingering effects of historic redlining and the lack of affordable housing.”
Learn more about the conference and register: www.ncrc.org/conference/