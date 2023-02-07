fbpx

Huffpost: Why Rival Sides In The Housing Crisis Plaguing Major U.S. Cities Are Considering Peace

By / February 7, 2023 / On Our Radar

Amid growing concern over the lack of affordable housing in major U.S. metropolitan areas, a movement of college-educated young professionals has arisen to challenge local resistance to liberalizing zoning laws that prevent the construction of more housing.

The movement calls itself the yes-in-my-backyard, or YIMBY, a direct response to the anti-development, not-in-my-backyard, or NIMBY, movement it seeks to defeat.

