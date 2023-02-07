Huffpost: Why Rival Sides In The Housing Crisis Plaguing Major U.S. Cities Are Considering Peace

Huffpost, February 6, 2023, Why Rival Sides In The Housing Crisis Plaguing Major U.S. Cities Are Considering Peace

Amid growing concern over the lack of affordable housing in major U.S. metropolitan areas, a movement of college-educated young professionals has arisen to challenge local resistance to liberalizing zoning laws that prevent the construction of more housing.

The movement calls itself the yes-in-my-backyard, or YIMBY, a direct response to the anti-development, not-in-my-backyard, or NIMBY, movement it seeks to defeat.