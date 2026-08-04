July 30, 2026, PR Newswire, Huntington Bank Commits $80 Billion to Support Affordable Housing, Small Businesses and Local Communities
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq:?HBAN) today announced a new $80 billion Community Plan. The plan will help improve financial opportunities for consumers, businesses and communities with a focus on affordable housing, small business and community development investments.
Huntington shaped the plan by listening first. Company leaders met with more than 350 community organizations, including members of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), along with customers and colleagues, to identify the areas of greatest need.