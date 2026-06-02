May 31, 2026, Fintech Business Weekly, ICBA Asks OCC To Rescind Coinbase’s Conditional Charter Approval
The ICBA and the Bank Policy Institute, which represents the country’s largest banks, have filed comment letters opposing many of the national trust bank charter applications filed by crypto- and stablecoin-related firms. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition and Fair Finance Watch, both of which are consumer advocacy groups, also weighed in on a number of the national trust bank applications.