ICBA: Community Banks Respond to Americans’ Needs

ICBA, June 24, 2020: Community Banks Respond to Americans’ Needs
I’m an optimistic kind of person, often finding the silver lining in difficult times. While we have never before experienced anything quite like COVID-19, we can identify a bright spot: community banks rising to serve the needs of their communities.
While this “community first” philosophy is nothing new for community banks, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) cast a national light on the role they play in supporting America’s hard-working small businesses. In fact, FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams recently referred to community banks as “the small engines that could and did and delivered big,” and countless news features raised the profile of the can-do mentality at the center of every community bank.