Illinois Business Journal: DCEO Announces $175 Million In B2B Grants For Restaurants, Hotels, Creative Arts Industry

Illinois Business Journal, March 21, 2023, DCEO Announces $175 Million In B2B Grants For Restaurants, Hotels, Creative Arts Industry
In order to manage a high volume of applications in a timely manner, DCEO has enlisted a program administrator – the National Community Reinvestment Coalition Community Development Fund (NCRC CDF) – to support with application review, provide technical portal support for applicants, manage the development of the application portal and provide support in processing payments.