Indianapolis Recorder: Report recommends Indy gets more aggressive to ensure equitable development, prevent displacement

Indianapolis Recorder, April 23, 2021, Report recommends Indy gets more aggressive to ensure equitable development, prevent displacement
A report released by the Department of Metropolitan Development and a national nonprofit recommends the city enact policies such as making the new rent assistance program permanent and supporting the development of community land trusts to prevent displacement.
A 2020 study from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition found Indianapolis was No. 12 on a list of the most intensely gentrifying cities from 2013 to 2017. The study identified 20 census tracts in Marion County that had “gentrified” in that time.