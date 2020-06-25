Inside Indiana Business: First Merchants Makes $1.4B Community Investment

By / June 25, 2020 / In the News

Inside Indiana Business, June 19, 2020: First Merchants Makes $1.4B Community Investment

Muncie-based First Merchants Corp. (Nasdaq: FRME) is planning to invest more than $1 billion to support low- and moderate-income neighborhoods. Along with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, the bank says the Community Benefits Agreement will help communities in Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan.

The bank says the five-year commitment includes mortgage, small business and community development investments and lending.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.