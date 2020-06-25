Inside Indiana Business: First Merchants Makes $1.4B Community Investment

Inside Indiana Business, June 19, 2020: First Merchants Makes $1.4B Community Investment
Muncie-based First Merchants Corp. (Nasdaq: FRME) is planning to invest more than $1 billion to support low- and moderate-income neighborhoods. Along with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, the bank says the Community Benefits Agreement will help communities in Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan.
The bank says the five-year commitment includes mortgage, small business and community development investments and lending.