Investing in Culturally- Significant Businesses and Community Growth

Arts and culture are an important component of overall quality of life for every person on earth. Access to cultural resources and connections – or the lack thereof – shapes many aspects of our society. It also influences economic outcomes, as economists who study the role of “human capital” in wealth-building and opportunity creation have identified.

What do we mean by “culturally significant businesses?” It is a far-ranging category that includes everything from locally-owned neighborhood eateries where people can see familiar faces and enjoy something that tastes like home, to music and art spaces that serve as local nightlife hubs, to small independent museums, photography studios, flower shops and the like. It also entails cultural innovation championed by entrepreneurs from fashion designers and techies to service-based businesses of historic legacy like barbershops, salons and main-street mom and pop shops. These are the businesses that help define the line between “a geographic area where many people live” and “a community where neighbors greet one another on the street and support one another in times of need.” Either of these types of places can be accurately labeled a neighborhood. But only the latter is apt to foster the support networks, word-of-mouth job opportunities and other key elements of human capital that facilitate community resilience to crises — whether an acute force of nature like a natural disaster or pandemic, or a slow-moving economic force like gentrification.

Culturally significant businesses also afford people opportunities to find meaning in their lives, and seek pride in their culture and what it offers to the neighborhoods they call home. Such meaning-making opportunities are found in the vast diversity of the American people, in the practices and purposes of our institutions, and woven within the unique identities of our neighborhoods. Despite this prevalence, however, the synergy of art and culture has been absent in the landscape of COVID-19 community and economic recovery and investment. Pandemic impacts and post-pandemic realities reveal missed opportunities to meaningfully center art and cultural preservation in small business resilience. Consequently, businesses and communities continue to fight against historic cultural extraction pressures.

The disproportionate economic impact of the pandemic on small businesses owned by people of color and the subsequent uneven landscape of support to aid in their recovery and growth has revealed a critical need to reexamine how we invest. Private and public funders who are seeking to support solutions to overturning pandemic impacts must expand their frameworks of investment to include culture, and do so in a way that centers equity, race and nontraditional cultural actors. This reimagining can help bridge the gap between diverging issues of minority business development, community revitalization and displacement.

This report seeks to amplify the importance of art and culture (what Kresge Foundation staff sometimes refer to as “small ‘“a’” and big ‘“C’”) to cities in general. Within this broad topic we specifically examine the role of artistic and culturally significant businesses (CSBs) to Black communities in those cities. The report expands upon our initial research of cultural significance to help build a framework that guides the development of investment vehicles, policies and programs supporting CSBs in communities of color.