The New York Times, September 2, 2025, It Was Supposed to Connect Segregated Neighborhoods. Did It Gentrify Them Instead?
Near the Eastside Trail, the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, the birthplace of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., had a median home value of $1.7 million in 2020, a nearly fivefold jump from $345,000 in 2010, according to a mapping application created in conjunction with a recent report on gentrification and Black displacement by the nonprofit National Community Reinvestment Coalition. The neighborhood’s residents flipped from majority Black to majority white during that period.