June 17, 2026, News USA Today, Jacksonville’s Hottest Retail Developments: Hawkers, Lynora’s & More
However, critics counter that such growth often benefits investors more than residents. A 2023 analysis by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition found that 73% of mixed-use projects in the Southeast led to increased rents within three years of opening. In Jacksonville, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Seven Pines area has already risen 14% since 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.