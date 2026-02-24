Join NCRC’s #JustEconomy Story Contest and Potentially Win Exclusive Conference Access!

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) launched a social media story contest to raise awareness around the persistence of our members and the communities they serve during these tumultuous times. Three winners will be selected randomly and awarded a ticket to the 2026 Just Economy Conference.
The Just Economy Conference is the national event for community, policy, government, business and foundation leaders working toward an economy that not only promises but delivers to all Americans opportunities to build wealth and live well. Participants typically include a mix of cabinet secretaries, members of Congress, top-tier policymakers, racial and social justice leaders and field experts.
The conference will be held April 14-15 in Washington, DC. Register today, or participate in our #JustEconomy Story Contest and potentially win free admission!
From February 24 to March 10, when you post a memorable story about persistence on social media with the hashtag #JustEconomy, you will be automatically entered into our #JustEconomy Story Contest.
Already registered? Fantastic! And don’t worry, you can still participate. If you win, we’ll refund your registration fee.
Don’t have social media? You can still participate by submitting your story and photos through this form!
Help us bring a Just Economy to everyone, everywhere!
Official contest rules can be found at www.ncrc.org/conference.