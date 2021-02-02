Join our newly created individual membership platform; the Just Economy Club

We know that millions of Americans are long past ready for an economy that works fairly for everyone. It never has.
The Biden Administration has made racial equity one of its early priorities, and that’s great. But an astonishing web of public policies and private sector practices will need to be revised to set the nation on a course toward equal opportunity for all.
That’s why NCRC has launched the Just Economy Club. It’s a community for individuals who support our work and want to help us make a just economy a national priority and a local reality.
We’re inviting you to join the club.
As a member and supporter, you’ll gain immediate access to the Just Economy Forum, our online community where you can exchange ideas and network with other members committed to economic justice. You’ll also gain access to members-only research tools and content on NCRC’s Member Hub, and to member discounts for the annual Just Economy Conference and other events and training.
The club is an opportunity to support NCRC, interact with other like-minded people and participate in our work toward a Just Economy.
It’s also a new way to show support and participate for individuals who work for organizations that don’t qualify for organizational membership with NCRC.
For questions on joining the club or becoming an organizational member, contact Marice Fernado at mfernado@ncrc.org.