Join the Next Generation of Community Development Leaders at NCRC’s Emerging Leaders Reception at the 2026 Just Economy Conference!

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) invites young professionals to join us for the Emerging Leaders Reception on Tuesday, April 14 from 5-6 pm ET during our 2026 Just Economy Conference. The conference schedule includes an array of sessions on organizing, policy advocacy and program design with community and economic development leaders equally interested in creating a just economy for all.
NCRC’s Emerging Leaders Reception is a networking event for young professionals from across the country pursuing a career in the community development field. Students and early-career professionals with backgrounds in public policy, urban planning, public administration, economics and other related fields are welcome to attend.
NCRC also invites its members, sponsors and friends to share this announcement with emerging leaders from their organizations and communities.
If you are interested in investing in the next generation of community development leaders, we have sponsorship opportunities still available as well!
Registration for the conference is required to attend the reception. You can register via this link: www.ncrc.org/conference.