August 3, 2026, American Banker, JPMorgan Chase Pours In $750 Billion For Affordable Housing
Chase’s announcement also comes on the heels of a similar community investment initiative rolled out in late July by Huntington Bancshares, based in Columbus, Ohio.
Following meetings with more than 350 organizations, including members of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Huntington said it would introduce an $80 billion investment plan focused on neighborhoods with the greatest economic needs.