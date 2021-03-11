Director of Organizing
202.869.4404 jleyton@ncrc.org
Juan Leyton is NCRC’s Director of Organizing. Prior to joining NCRC, Juan was most recently at Madison Park Development Corporation. He is the former director of the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative, Neighbor to Neighbor Massachusetts and City Life/Vida Urbana. He was a Barr Foundation and MIT Community Innovators Lab fellow. He holds Masters Degrees in Community Economic Development from Southern New Hampshire University and in Public Policy from Tufts University.