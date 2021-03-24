Just Economy Conference speakers announced: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown, Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell, U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown, and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones will be featured speakers at the 2021 Just Economy Conference, which will be held online beginning May 3.
The conference will also feature dozens of panel discussions on how to make the nation more equitable and just than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, with local practitioners and national experts focused on banking, housing, healthcare, education, philanthropy, fintechs, small business, community development and other topics.
Learn more and register: www.ncrc.org/conference/
The Just Economy Conference, organized by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), is the national event for community, policy, government, business and foundation leaders working toward an economy that not only promises but delivers to all Americans opportunities to build wealth and live well. The conference was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus and moved online for 2021.
“We’re thrilled to attract a remarkable lineup of speakers to headline vital conversations around economic justice,” said Jesse Van Tol, CEO of NCRC. “The pandemic brought the nation and the world to its knees, and when we come out of this we need to aim for public sector policies and private sector practices that are far more equitable than what we took for normal before the pandemic.
“We organize this event each year to gather ideas from an inspiring network of NCRC members, community leaders, policymakers and activists but also to identify solutions and chart a course for progress in the year ahead.
“Congress, regulators and the Biden administration are focused on how to modernize policies that could do more, like the Community Reinvestment Act. Healthcare leaders are focused on how to transcend the social determinants of health and the legacy of historic segregation, redlining and community disinvestment. Entrepreneurs and investors are focused on how tech can expand access to markets, capital and services but also how to ensure apps and algorithms are designed to be free of bias and discrimination. Local leaders are focused on how to reinvigorate their devastated communities. Millions of Americans are focused on how to move beyond racism and discrimination so we can have an economy and communities that work fairly for everyone.”
