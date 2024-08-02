Just Economy Conversations from NCRC

Join NCRC for Just Economy Conversations, a series of online discussions about how to solve America’s persistent racial and socio-economic wealth, income and opportunity divides. We’ll bring together experts from NCRC and our network of community and national leaders to offer ideas, insights and practical strategies on how to make a Just Economy a national priority and a local reality.
The first session in the series will be at 2 pm ET on Aug. 15th: Winning Strategies for CDFIs in Special Purpose Credit Programs, with Imani Cherry, an attorney with Relman Colfax, and Dafina Williams, EVP, Chief Public Policy Officer & Head of Government Affairs for Opportunity Finance Network. Jacelyn Matthews, NCRC Director of National Training Academy, will be the moderator.