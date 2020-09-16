Just Economy Session – Older Adults, Banking and Financial Management During COVID-19

Online Event Archive Recorded Thursday, September 10, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the increasing importance of technology as a means of social connection, personal empowerment, commerce and financial management. For older generations who are considered an at risk population for COVID-19, the need to shift their financial management systems online is critical.
During this webinar we discuss highlights from the Financial Health Network’s Fintech Over 50 report. Based on in-depth research with over 90 low- and moderate-income older adults, we uncover barriers to fintech adoption and some key opportunities to better design fintech products and services to support this population during the pandemic and beyond.
We are joined by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Office for Older Americans to discuss scams related to coronavirus that are affecting many consumers during the pandemic, such as healthcare scams, fake charity scams, errand helper scams and government imposter scams. We offer tips to protect against fraud and scams while using mobile banking and other financial technologies.
Speakers:
Hannah Gdalman, Associate, Program Team, Financial Health Network
Karen Kali, Senior Program Manager, NCRC
Kate Kramer, Policy Analyst , Office for Older Americans, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)