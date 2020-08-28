Systemic racism segregated Black communities from White and, starting at least in the 1930s, defined where banks would lend money – and where they wouldn’t. The long-term consequences of what became known as “redlining” are still seen and felt in lower-income communities today.

How did that happen? How did lending discrimination in the past contribute to the racial wealth divide that centered the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020? Listen to Richard Rothstein, author of the groundbreaking book on the history of redlining, The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How our Government Segregated America.

Speaker:

Richard Rothstein is a Distinguished Fellow of the Economic Policy Institute and a Senior Fellow (emeritus) at the Thurgood Marshall Institute of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The Color of Law covers a forgotten history of how federal, state and local policy explicitly segregated metropolitan areas nationwide, creating racially homogenous neighborhoods in patterns that violate the Constitution and require remediation.