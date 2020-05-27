korr@ncrc.org 202.524.4874
Kathryn Orr is NCRC’s Director of Entrepreneurship, coming to the organization as the effects of COVID-19 on the small business community were materializing. She addresses the needs of Washington’s small business owners and equips them with the tools and strategies to strengthen their businesses and continue in the face of adversity. In addition to her business expertise, Kathryn has a deep knowledge of Small Business Administration support for organizations, a wealth of entrepreneur training and over 10 years of counseling businesses in every industry.
She leads a team of Small Business Experts, Educators and Counselors in the DC Women’s Business Center. She also leads NCRC’s work to promote entrepreneurship as a wealth creator for marginalized communities.
Kathryn holds a BBA from Howard University and an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.