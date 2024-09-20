KFF Health News: Tennessee Gives This Hospital Monopoly An A Grade — Even When It Reports Failure

KFF Health News, May 29, 2024, Tennessee Gives This Hospital Monopoly An A Grade — Even When It Reports Failure
A Tennessee agency that is supposed to hold accountable and grade the nation’s largest state-sanctioned hospital monopoly awards full credit on dozens of quality-of-care measurements as long as it reports any value — regardless of how its hospitals actually perform.
Ballad Health, a 20-hospital system in northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia, has received A grades and an annual stamp of approval from the Tennessee Department of Health. This has occurred as Ballad hospitals consistently fall short of performance targets established by the state, according to health department documents.