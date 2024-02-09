KJZZ: From Drug-Exposed Babies To At-Risk Students, How AZ Marijuana Money Is Helping Nonprofits

KJZZ, February 1, 2024, From Drug-Exposed Babies To At-Risk Students, How AZ Marijuana Money Is Helping Nonprofits
A very small cut from every recreational marijuana sale in Arizona gets set aside for what Proposition 207 authors described as justice reinvestment. The state treasury has put more than $26 million into a namesake fund. Now health officials at the state and county level have started redistributing the money as grants to nonprofits such as Hushabye Nursery.
There is about $13 million available for the second round of justice reinvestment grants.
The hope is money will start going out in the next few months, and the goal is to fund grassroots groups trusted by the community they serve.