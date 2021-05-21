fbpx

KPBS: Businesses In San Diego’s Majority White Communities Received By Far The Most PPP Loans

By / May 21, 2021 / In the News

Behind this fear of the PPP loans is a lack of experience with banks. A report by the New York Fed found that only 25% of Black-owned businesses had a relationship with a bank.

And the Small Business Majority found that in California, 28% of small business owners of color lacked this relationship, compared with 19% of white business owners.

“If a business didn’t have a preexisting relationship with a lender, it was hard to get in with that lender,” said Jason Richardson, the director of research and evaluation at the advocacy organization National Community Reinvestment Coalition. “That’s not a program requirement, that’s a choice the lender made. The effect is a large public benefit was not available to the public in the way it was intended.”

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

