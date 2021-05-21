KPBS: Businesses In San Diego’s Majority White Communities Received By Far The Most PPP Loans

KPBS, May 3, 2021, Businesses In San Diego’s Majority White Communities Received By Far The Most PPP Loans
Behind this fear of the PPP loans is a lack of experience with banks. A report by the New York Fed found that only 25% of Black-owned businesses had a relationship with a bank.
And the Small Business Majority found that in California, 28% of small business owners of color lacked this relationship, compared with 19% of white business owners.
“If a business didn’t have a preexisting relationship with a lender, it was hard to get in with that lender,” said Jason Richardson, the director of research and evaluation at the advocacy organization National Community Reinvestment Coalition. “That’s not a program requirement, that’s a choice the lender made. The effect is a large public benefit was not available to the public in the way it was intended.”