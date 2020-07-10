KPIX 5 CBS SF Bay Area: San Francisco, Oakland Top New Report Listing U.S. Cities Most Impacted By Gentrification

By / July 10, 2020 / In the News

KPIX 5 CBS SF Bay Area, July 6, 2020: San Francisco, Oakland Top New Report Listing U.S. Cities Most Impacted By Gentrification

San Francisco and Oakland top a new national report listing cities most impacted by gentrification and cultural displacement.

According to the report published by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), a combined entry for San Francisco and Oakland took the title of most intensely gentrified urban area in America during 2013-2017.

The report focused on data related to income, home value and education level.

