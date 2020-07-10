KRON4: San Francisco, Oakland top list of most gentrified cities in US: study

KRON4, July 7, 2020: San Francisco, Oakland top list of most gentrified cities in US: study
The report, published by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to rank cities on gentrification during a five-year period ending in 2017. The study focused on metrics related to income, home value and education level to assess neighborhood-level gentrification.
Nearly 1,000 neighborhoods across the US were identified as seeing the most gentrification from 2013-2017, with most in 20 metropolitan cities listed in the report.