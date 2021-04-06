KUNR: Invisibility And Fragility: Asian Americans In Mountain West Reflect On Atlanta Mass Shootings

KUNR, March 21, 2021, Invisibility And Fragility: Asian Americans In Mountain West Reflect On Atlanta Mass Shootings
Amid a sharp rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, some Asian Americans living in the Mountain West say they are not surprised by the mass shootings at Atlanta-area spas this week that left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent.
According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a nonprofit focused on building wealth in underrepresented communities, in 2018, 10.1% of Asian Americans lived in poverty, compared to 8.1% of white, non-Hispanic Americans. The nonprofit stressed that Asian Americans do not face income insecurity equally, with vast disparities seen among Asian American nationalities.