Lansing State Journal: ‘Redlining’ and its Impact on Lansing Neighborhoods

Lansing State Journal, September 16, 2020: ‘Redlining’ and its Impact on Lansing Neighborhoods
A discriminatory 1930s-era housing policy created something called “redlining” which has had long-lasting effects on American society and the economic health of minority households, in particular.
Many people trace the origins of redlining back to the National Housing Act of 1934, which established the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) as well as the Federal Home Loan Bank Board (FHLBB). In 1935, the FHLBB asked the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation to create “residential security maps” for hundreds of cities to determine the safety of real estate investments in selected areas.