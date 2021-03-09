LaToria Brent is the Small Business Specialist for the DC Women’s Business Center. With over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, human resource (recruitment and selection), LaToria’s mission has always been to strategize, implement, and execute different methods to positively impact her community. A serial entrepreneur, Latoria has owned multiple businesses and has served as an adjunct instructor transferring her institutional knowledge down to young adult business students. Latoria holds a bachelor’s degree in international business, MBA, and a certification in human resource management.
As part of her dedication to civic service, LaToria is an active member of the Ward 5 community. LaToria is family oriented and is passionate about empowering the underserved families in the district. On her free time, she loves exploring the city with her 3 little girls, baking, and writing books with her oldest daughter.