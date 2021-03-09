LaToria Brent

By / March 9, 2021 / About Us

LaToria Brent is the Small Business Specialist for the DC Women’s Business Center. With over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, human resource (recruitment and selection), LaToria’s mission has always been to strategize, implement, and execute different methods to positively impact her community. A serial entrepreneur, Latoria has owned multiple businesses and has served as an adjunct instructor transferring her institutional knowledge down to young adult business students. Latoria holds a bachelor’s degree in international business, MBA, and a certification in human resource management.

As part of her dedication to civic service, LaToria is an active member of the Ward 5 community. LaToria is family oriented and is passionate about empowering the underserved families in the district. On her free time, she loves exploring the city with her 3 little girls, baking, and writing books with her oldest daughter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: