Jack Reed: Leading U.S. Senators: Homeowner Assistance Fund is Critical to Pandemic Emergency Response

Jack Reed, February 4, 2021, Leading U.S. Senators: Homeowner Assistance Fund is Critical to Pandemic Emergency Response
In an effort to help keep people in their homes and address the health and economic impact of COVID-19, U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) today reintroduced his $75 billion Homeowner Assistance Fund bill.
The Homeowner Assistance Fund is supported by a diverse coalition of housing advocates, including National Community Reinvestment Coalition
The $75 billion Homeowner Assistance Fund would provide assistance to communities nationwide and be allocated in part based on a formula that weighs state unemployment claims relative to the number of national unemployment claims.