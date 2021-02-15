Jack Reed: Leading U.S. Senators: Homeowner Assistance Fund is Critical to Pandemic Emergency Response

By / February 15, 2021 / In the News

Jack Reed, February 4, 2021, Leading U.S. Senators: Homeowner Assistance Fund is Critical to Pandemic Emergency Response

In an effort to help keep people in their homes and address the health and economic impact of COVID-19, U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) today reintroduced his $75 billion Homeowner Assistance Fund bill.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is supported by a diverse coalition of housing advocates, including National Community Reinvestment Coalition

The $75 billion Homeowner Assistance Fund would provide assistance to communities nationwide and be allocated in part based on a formula that weighs state unemployment claims relative to the number of national unemployment claims.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: