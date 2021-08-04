fbpx

Letter of support for Dave Uejio as Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, Department of Housing and Urban Development

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

The Honorable Sherrod Brown
Chair, U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs
534 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510

The Honorable Pat Toomey
Ranking Member, U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs
534 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510

Re: Letter of support for Dave Uejio as Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, Department of Housing and Urban Development

Dear Chairman Brown, Ranking Member Toomey and members of the committee:

The undersigned civil rights, community, consumer and small business organizations write to express our strong support for the nomination of Mr. Dave Uejio to serve as the next Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). We urge favorable consideration of his nomination and swift confirmation.

Currently, Mr. Uejio serves as the Acting Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the only federal agency whose sole purpose is to protect consumers in the financial markets. Since he was named to this critical position, the Bureau has taken bold action to protect vulnerable households from the economic fallout of the ongoing racial injustice, public health and economic crises. Under Mr. Uejio’s leadership, the Bureau laid out a clear path forward to restore its important supervisory role, elevated and strengthened its fair lending work, protected military families from abusive credit products and took important steps to address the growing housing instability crisis. As a result, he has helped set the Bureau on the right track and position it to continue its important fair lending and consumer protection priorities in the coming years.

Mr. Uejio’s depth of expertise in fair lending and organizational development, along with his distinguished track record of public service, makes him an exemplary nominee to lead HUD’s fair housing work at this critical juncture in the crisis. We are proud to support his nomination and urge his swift confirmation.

Sincerely,
National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC)

Affordable Homeownership Foundation, Inc.

Americans for Financial Reform

Autistic Self Advocacy Network

CASA of Oregon

Center for Responsible Lending

Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley

Community Reinvestment Alliance of South Florida

Consumer Action

Consumers Council of Missouri

Delaware Community Reinvestment Action Council, Inc.

Devotion USA

Fair Finance Watch

Georgia Advancing Communities Together, Inc.

Hawai‘i Alliance for Community-Based Economic Development

Housing Action Illinois

Integrated Community Solutions, Inc

LINC UP

Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition

Metro North Community Development Corp.

Multi-Cultural Development Center

National Association of American Veterans, Inc.

National Fair Housing Alliance

National Housing Resource Center

Neighborhood Improvement Association

New Jersey Citizen Action

Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance

Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group

Prosperity Indiana

Prosperity Now

REBOUND, Inc.

Southern Dallas Progress Community Development Corporation

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Universal Housing Solutions CDC

Woodstock Institute

