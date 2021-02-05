LexBlog: The OCC’s CRA Final Rule Under a New Comptroller and the Biden Administration: What Now?

LexBlog, January 28, 2021, The OCC’s CRA Final Rule Under a New Comptroller and the Biden Administration: What Now?
The fate of the OCC’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) final rule, issued on May 20, 2020, hangs in the balance following the inauguration of President Biden on January 20 and the resignation of former Acting Comptroller Brian Brooks, who was a major proponent of the rule, on January 14.
Consumer advocates have uniformly and vigorously opposed the OCC’s CRA final rule, accusing the agency of acting hastily to “unlawfully gut[]” the CRA. On June 25, 2020, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (“NCRC”) and California Reinvestment Coalition filed a lawsuit against the OCC, asking a federal district court to declare the OCC’s CRA final rule unlawful and set it aside. That lawsuit remains pending as of this writing.