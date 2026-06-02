May 8, 2026, VitalLaw, LOANS—Consumer, Civil Rights Groups Urge Congress To Oppose 100%+ APR Bank Loans
The signatories include national consumer and civil rights groups such as Americans for Financial Reform, the Center for Responsible Lending, the Consumer Federation of America, Public Citizen, and the National Consumer Law Center, along with state and local organizations from across the country.
Companies: The Academy of Financial Education; Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc.; African American Clergy Collective of Tennessee; Americans for Financial Reform; Arkansans Against Abusive Payday Lending; Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development; Battle Born Progress; Bell Policy Center; Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis; Brightpoint; Brooklyn Cooperative Federal Credit Union; California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform; California Consumer Protection Attorneys Association; California Low-Income Consumer Coalition; CAMBA / CAMBA Legal Services; CAMEO Network; CASH Campaign of Maryland; Center for Access to QDROs; Center for Economic Integrity; Center for Responsible Lending; Citizen Action/Illinois; Coalition on Human Needs; The Collaborative; Community Economic Development Association of Michigan; Community Legal Services in East Palo Alto; Consumers Council of Missouri; Consumer Federation of California; Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety; Consumer Action; Consumer Federation of America; Consumers League of New Jersey; Consumer Reports; DC Consumer Rights Coalition; Economic Action Maryland Fund; Economic Empowerment Center (dba Lending Link); Economic Progress Institute (Rhode Island); Economic Security Project California Action; Empire Justice Center; Enova; Equal Rights Advocates; Exodus Lending; Faith in Action; The FoolProof Foundation; Georgia Watch; Hip Hop Caucus; Homestead Resources; Housing Action Illinois; Housing and Family Services of Greater New York; Housing and Economic Rights Advocates; Illinois People’s Action; Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute; Indiana Prosperity; JustLeadershipUSA; Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County; Legal Assistance for Seniors; Louisiana Progress; Legal Services of New Jersey; Lower East Side People’s FCU; Margert Community Corporation; Manufactured Home Owners Association of New Jersey; Memphis Public Interest Law Center; Mental Health Advocacy Services; Mississippi Center for Justice; Moorish Science Temple of America #5; National Association of Consumer Advocates; National Center for Law and Economic Justice; National Community Reinvestment Coalition; National Consumer Law Center (on behalf of its low-income clients); National Disability Institute; National Fair Housing Alliance; Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers; New Economy Project; New Jersey Appleseed Public Interest Law Center; New Jersey Institute for Social Justice; New York Legal Assistance Group; New Yorkers for Responsible Lending; OppFi; Oregon Consumer Justice; Philadelphia Solar Energy Association; Project GREEN; Public Counsel; Public Law Center; People’s Action Institute; Public Citizen; Public Good Law Center; Public Justice; R.A.A. – Ready, Aim, Advocate; Reinvestment Alliance; Rise Economy; South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center; St. Louis Equal Housing and Community; Statewide Organizing for Community eMpowerment; Texas Appleseed; Texas Housers; TURN–The Utility Reform Network; Tzedek DC; United South Broadway Corporation; Virginia Citizens Consumer Council; Virginia Poverty Law Center; WESPAC Foundation, Inc.; Western New York Law Center; William E. Morris Institute for Justice; Woodstock Institute