Login instructions for Just Economy Conference attendees

To orient you to the online environment, please take a moment to view this video to become familiar with the online platform, Socio: Socio online platform tour
The conference platform is now open to all attendees! Look around, familiarize yourself with the platform, connect with your fellow attendees, and check out the agenda and add sessions you’re interested in to your calendar!
How to Access for the Digital Event Platform
STEP ONE
CLICK HERE to access Just Economy Conference 2021 on Socio, the online event platform: Click “Access the Web App” from your computer and make sure you are using Google Chrome for the best experience.
We also have apps available on the Apple app store and Google Play store but some features may not be compatible with mobile devices or other browsers.
The absolute best way to access the conference is to use both a computer and a mobile app! That way you can participate in all the networking activities on your computer and you can get push notifications on your phone whenever another attendee wants to connect with you or when we send out important announcements.
STEP TWO
Log in with the same email you used to register for the conference and create a password. Make sure to write this down and keep handy!
STEP THREE
On mobile only: Once your profile is created in Socio, search for Just Economy Conference 2021 and join!
STEP FOUR
Once you are logged in, look around and familiarize yourself with all that the conference app has to offer. A quick guide to the key event features:
FEATURES OF THE CONFERENCE APP
AGENDA: See where to be and when to be there! View the conference schedule, decide which sessions you want to attend and select the plus icon next to the sessions you want to attend to add to My Agenda in the app. You can also export sessions from this agenda directly to your personal iCalendar or Google Calendar with the icon in the top right corner. If you are in the Web App, use the Add to Calendar button next to the session date to add to your calendar.
PRESENTERS: Learn more about our presenters and read their profiles here.
LIGHTNING SESSIONS: Check out these short recorded presentations at any time and then join us on Monday May 3 at 3:00 PM ET to chat live with the presenters. Like an exhibition hall, but instead of brands trying to sell you stuff, discuss important Just Economy topics with your peers!
ANNOUNCEMENTS: We will send you friendly reminders and information throughout the event about what’s coming next. When you download the smartphone app, make sure to opt into push notifications. Announcements will be posted in this section for reference.
ATTENDEES: See a list of who is attending the conference! You can also view your personal profile to add or edit your information you would like to share with other conference participants. For tips, visit Build an Awesome Profile.
JUST CAFE: How boring and awkward is virtual networking, right? Not in the Just Cafe! This is just like being in a reception hall in real life, where you can walk around and talk to your fellow attendees, 1-on-1 or in groups of up to 15! NOTE: You will need to be on a computer using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge to participate in the Just Cafe.
EVENT GAME: New this year, we have a conference game. Check out “Event Game” in the navigation bar to see more details and compete against your fellow attendees for a chance at awesome prizes, just by participating in the conference.
SPONSORS: Learn more about our corporate event sponsors here.
FOLLOW US: Click here to engage on social media during the event! Share what you’re learning with #justeconomy and since registration is open throughout the event, let your social media circles know how awesome the conference is and how important it is that they sign up now!
APP GUIDE: Need help navigating Socio? Check out this resource.
SUPPORT: If the app guide doesn’t have an answer to your question, email our helpful NCRC support team here (conferencesupport@ncrc.org) or use the chat feature on the bottom right of the Just Economy Conference page