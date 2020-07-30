Membership Engagement Specialist
mmysliwiec@ncrc.org 202.464.2712
Magdalena Mysliwiec is NCRC’s Membership Engagement Specialist, joining in 2020. Magdalena will grow NCRC’s membership program and support its members in expanding ways to meet member goals in the context of NCRC’s mission to create opportunities for people to build wealth.
Magdalena has her Master of City and Regional Planning from Rutgers University and has previously worked in the realms of creative placemaking and hazards mitigation/resilience. When not thinking about equitable and healthy community development, Magdalena enjoys sports, especially hockey and Ultimate Frisbee, and exploring new parts of DC.