Majoring in the Majors: Building a More Just Economy: Systemic Racism and Economic Inequality

By / September 10, 2021 / In the News

Majoring in the Majors, July 16, 2021, Building a More Just Economy: Systemic Racism and Economic Inequality

Since the COVID pandemic, issues of economic inequality in the U.S. have received increasing attention in the media, along with our current national debates on race and systemic racism. Here to talk about those issues and how we can build a more just economy for all is Mr. Dedrick Asante-Muhammed of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

Dedrick Asante-Muhammed joined the National Reinvestment Coalition in January 2019 as the Chief of Race, Wealth, and Community. Currently, he serves as Chief of Membership, Policy, and Equity. During his tenure he has overseen such areas as Fair Housing, Fair Lending, the Women’s Business Center of DC, the National Training Academy, the Housing Council Network, and has started the Department of Racial Equity.

Asante-Muhammed comes to the NCRC from Prosperity Now, where he was Senior Fellow and Founder of the Racial Wealth Divide Initiative. Before Prosperity Now he worked for the NAACP, where he was Senior Director of the Economic Department and Executive Director of the Financial Freedom Center. He has also worked for the Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and the Institute for Policy Studies.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

