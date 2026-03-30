Institutions committed to meaningful community reinvestment should incorporate the following components into their strategic plans:

1. Robust, Inclusive Community Input

Institutions must engage communities early and often in the planning process, not just during the mandated 30-day comment period. Effective community engagement includes:

Early outreach to community-based organizations (CBOs) by engaging housing advocates, economic development nonprofits, civil rights organizations, and small business associations early on to ensure plan goals reflect on-the-ground expertise on community credit needs.

Treating the public comment period as a relationship‑building opportunity that will strengthen community trust and expand the bank’s client base.

Sharing a draft plan before the formal comment window opens. Giving community stakeholders an early look fosters stronger collaboration, reduces surprises, and helps the bank incorporate community‑identified needs well in advance, ultimately strengthening both the plan and its credibility.

Embracing transparency by posting the draft plan on the bank’s website during the comment period. Instead of relying solely on the bare‑minimum newspaper notice, which satisfies the regulatory requirement but rarely generates substantive community feedback, post the full strategic plan online and actively circulate the link to community partners, coalitions, and stakeholders during the comment period to encourage real engagement.

Public meetings or listening sessions where public forums are conducted during accessible times at convenient locations where community members can share their concerns and priorities.

Clear documentation of feedback, including a public summary showing how community feedback shaped the plan and explaining why certain suggestions were not incorporated.

2. Measurable Goals with Year-Over-Year Improvement

Strong plans include measurable, time-bound goals anchored to the baseline performance from the preceding three years with the inclusion of annual targets for each year. Goals must demonstrate improvement over prior performance, not simply maintenance of historical levels. Ambitious targets represent increases of 25% or more above baseline, while remaining realistic given institutional capacity and market conditions. This transparency and commitment to annual targets allows stakeholders to verify that goals represent genuine increases in community investment. These goals, depending on an institution’s business models, should include:

Increases in Mortgage Lending to LMI Borrowers: Targets must specify the number and dollar volume of home purchase, home improvement, or refinance loans to LMI borrowers and census tracts. Goals should also describe percentages of loans to LMI borrowers and census tracts with comparisons to peer institutions of similar loan volume.

Targets must specify the number and dollar volume of home purchase, home improvement, or refinance loans to LMI borrowers and census tracts. Goals should also describe percentages of loans to LMI borrowers and census tracts with comparisons to peer institutions of similar loan volume. Small Business Lending Growth Targets: Expand lending to small businesses located in LMI communities as well as tracking loan volume, number of borrowers, and loan sizes. Goals should also describe percentages of loans to small businesses with revenues under $1 million and in LMI tracts, with comparisons to peer institutions and demographic benchmarks.

Expand lending to small businesses located in LMI communities as well as tracking loan volume, number of borrowers, and loan sizes. Goals should also describe percentages of loans to small businesses with revenues under $1 million and in LMI tracts, with comparisons to peer institutions and demographic benchmarks. Community Development Loans and Investments (CDLI): Satisfactory goals should be tied to annualized community development financing as a share of total assets benchmarked against peers. Outstanding goals should achieve ratios of annualized community development compared to assets that surpass most if not all peers. To satisfy this requirement, most Outstanding goals for community development loans and investments should exceed 1% of total assets per year. Banks should also document how their community development activities are particularly responsive to the specific needs of each assessment area.

Satisfactory goals should be tied to annualized community development financing as a share of total assets benchmarked against peers. Outstanding goals should achieve ratios of annualized community development compared to assets that surpass most if not all peers. To satisfy this requirement, most Outstanding goals for community development loans and investments should exceed 1% of total assets per year. Banks should also document how their community development activities are particularly responsive to the specific needs of each assessment area. Community Development Services: Community development services are usually expressed as number of staff hours. A baseline of recent past performance as well as annual goals should be presented. Banks should establish subgoals based on community feedback and identify priority services, such as housing counseling or small business technical assistance. Subgoals for these services should be presented.

Community development services are usually expressed as number of staff hours. A baseline of recent past performance as well as annual goals should be presented. Banks should establish subgoals based on community feedback and identify priority services, such as housing counseling or small business technical assistance. Subgoals for these services should be presented. Disaggregated Reporting: Plans should include annual milestones for interim assessment and course correction, with goals being disaggregated by assessment area, product type, and borrower characteristics to ensure equitable performance across the institution’s footprint.

Plans should include annual milestones for interim assessment and course correction, with goals being disaggregated by assessment area, product type, and borrower characteristics to ensure equitable performance across the institution’s footprint. Performance Ratings: Satisfactory ratings should reflect performance that compares favorably to peers, while Outstanding ratings must be reserved for performance that genuinely surpasses most peer institutions.

3. Prioritizing Staff That Reflect Communities Served

Banks with strong CRA outcomes prioritize staffing models that reflect the communities they serve. Effective community lending requires institutional knowledge, cultural competency, and trusted relationships. Plans should include commitments that materially improve credit availability and consumer trust, such as:

Hiring loan officers from LMI or minority communities; Deploying loan officers in underserved areas; and Providing cultural competence or language access training.



4. Creation of a Community Advisory Council

Institutions should establish an advisory council composed of community development experts, housing practitioners, civil rights advocates, and consumer organizations. Advisory councils should:

Guide implementation of the strategic plan;

Monitor progress between annual reports;

Strengthen relationships with local stakeholders; and

Increase transparency and public accountability.

Effective community advisory councils require structural authority and institutional access. Members must receive regular performance data, participate in strategic planning discussions before decisions are finalized, and maintain direct communication with executive leadership, allowing the council to provide informed guidance rather than reactive commentary.

Council membership should reflect the institution’s full geographic footprint and community development priorities that draws from housing advocates, small business representatives, CDFIs, and civil rights organizations across both urban and rural areas. As members often volunteer their time and expertise free of charge, institutions should provide reasonable compensation, cover travel and meeting expenses, and offer staff support.