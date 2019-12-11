Marice Fernando

Membership Engagement Manager
mfernando@ncrc.org 202.464.2724
Marice joined NCRC in 2019 as the organization’s Membership Engagement Manager. She works to engage and grow NCRC’s membership by working across the organization to increase goal alignment, communications and training opportunities and overall support to members to facilitate their work in opening doors to economic opportunity for their communities. Prior to joining NCRC, Marice worked at Exponent Philanthropy and National Housing Conference.
Marice is a graduate of Berry College and George Mason University. She is passionate about supporting the development of community-focused non-profits both locally and internationally. In her free time, Marice enjoys any food-related activity from watching cooking shows to trying new recipes at home or exploring the many unique restaurants the D.C. area has to offer.