Executive Director of Community Development Fund
702.279-8108 mcalderon@ncrc.org
Marisa Calderon is the executive director of NCRC Community Development Fund and a housing and financial services industry veteran.
Calderon has been ranked on the Swanepoel Power 200 as one of the most powerful leaders in the residential real estate industry and named one of HousingWire’s 2018 Women of Influence for her work in increasing real estate and mortgage professionals’ understanding and appreciation of the Hispanic home-buying market. Frequently sought out as an expert, Calderon has been interviewed by numerous publications and media outlets including NPR’s Marketplace and regularly speaks at events such as those for Mortgage Bankers Association, Consumer Federation of America, the FDIC and the National Fair Housing Alliance.
She previously served on the advisory board for the Banc of California and the Fannie Mae Affordable Housing Advisory Council, and also previously authored the State of Hispanic Homeownership Report.
She currently serves as board secretary for the Hispanic Wealth Project, which has a stated goal of tripling the median household wealth of Hispanics by 2024. She earned her BA from the University of California at Berkeley and is in the process of completing her MBA.